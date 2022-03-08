Walking more steps a day can improve people's health, longevity: Study

The analysis led by the University of Massachusetts Amherst discovered that taking more steps a day helps lower the risk of premature death.

The study was published in the journal, 'Lancet Public Health'. The analysis represents an effort to develop an evidence-based public health message about the benefits of physical activity. The oft-repeated 10,000-steps-a-day mantra grew out of a decades-old marketing campaign for a Japanese pedometer, with no science to back up the impact on health.

More specifically, for adults 60 and older, the risk of premature death levelled off at about 6,000-8,000 steps per day, meaning that more steps than that provided no additional benefit for longevity. Adults, younger than 60 saw the risk of premature death stabilize at about 8,000-10,000 steps per day.