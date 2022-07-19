Online parenting courses protect kids against negative impacts of divorce

According to a recent study from the Arizona State University Department of Psychology, an online parenting skills programme for separating or divorcing parents reduces inter-parental conflict, enhances parenting quality, and lessens symptoms of anxiety and sadness in children.

The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Family Court Review'. Close to half of all marriages in the US end in divorce, affecting over 1 million children each year. These children are at an increased risk of struggling in school, experiencing mental health or substance use problems and engaging in risky sexual behavior.