Women more likely to die after heart attack than men: Study

Women are less likely to receive lifesaving treatment for cardiogenic shock than men, according to a new research.

The findings of the research were presented at ESC Acute CardioVascular Care 2022, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). "The women and men in our study had similar clinical characteristics when they developed cardiogenic shock after a heart attack," said study author Sarah Holle of Copenhagen University Hospital, Rigshospitalet, Denmark. "This was a retrospective study so it is difficult to know why clinicians made certain treatment decisions. But the findings indicate that greater awareness among health professionals that women have heart attacks and may develop cardiogenic shock could be a step towards equitable management and outcomes."