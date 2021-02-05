World Cancer Day: 10 symptoms people should not ignore

Cancer is an unnatural growth of cells that wrecks the healthy environment of the body. The complications associated with it is not because of the disease, but due to the delayed diagnosis as the symptoms are mostly unclear at times.

India has recorded a 333 per cent increase in online consultations with oncologists between January and December 2020, as per Practo’s latest insights report. Of the total online consultations, 40 per cent came from non-metro cities while 60 per cent from metro cities. Non-metros recorded a steep 932 per cent increase in the number of online consultations, while the metro cities grew by 410 per cent.

The findings indicated increased awareness about the disease and improved access to cancer specialists online, especially in non-metro cities - from 5 per cent in 2018 and 20 per cent in 2019 to 40 per cent in 2020.

Meanwhile, a new observation was made in 2020 - the top searched queries were different in different parts of the country. People in non-metro cities enquired more about types of cancer such as bladder, thyroid, ovaries, and anal. In metro cities, on the other hand, the majority of queries revolved around more common types of cancer (like blood, breast, cervical, and oral).