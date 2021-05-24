Worrying about heart increases risk for mental health disorders: Study

Latinx young adults who experience heart-focused anxiety could be at greater risk for mental health disorders.

Researchers at the University of Houston indicate that heart-focused anxiety among that group is a statistically significant predictor for general depression and overall anxiety. For coffee drinkers, a common scenario might involve drinking an extra cup only to end up with a racing heart and a subtle reminder to themselves to cut down the caffeine. But for those who have a different thinking pattern, one that includes heart-focused anxiety, the racing heart might conclude with the fear of a heart attack and a trip to the emergency room.

"We have empirical evidence that individual differences in heart-focused anxiety are related to more severe co-occurring anxiety and depressive symptomatology among a particularly at-risk segment of the Latinx population," reported Michael Zvolensky, Hugh Roy and Lillie Cranz Cullen distinguished university professor of psychology at the University of Houston, in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities.