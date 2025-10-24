'Moner Bondhu' partners with WHO to prevent youth suicide in Bangladesh

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, National Institute of Mental Health, World Health Organization Bangladesh, UNDP, UNESCO, UNICEF, BCCP, Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, North South University, and relevant stakeholders.

Through this project, a total of 20,000 adolescents and youth across Chapainawabganj, Sylhet, Jashore, and Jhenaidah districts will receive training on Socio-Emotional Life Skills. In addition, 40 master trainers and 488 facilitators will be trained to deliver these capacity-building sessions nationwide at educational and community levels.

The project will be implemented in two phases and will include assessment of social, psychological, and contextual risk factors; adaptation and development of socio-emotional learning curricula and training modules; implementation of training sessions; and establishment of community support networks to sustain the initiative.