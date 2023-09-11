Tawhida Shiropa, ‘Moner Bondhu’ featured in Vogue Business 100 Innovators List

Casting a proud spotlight on Bangladesh, Tawhida Shiropa and her startup ‘Moner Bondhu’ have been recognised in the Vogue Business 2023 Innovators List as 'Sustainability Thought Leaders', stated a press release.

This recognition marks a crowning moment in their persistent journey to usher in an era of sustainability, inclusivity and equity within the society, most importantly impacting the RMG sector and fashion industry of Bangladesh.

Since its inception in 2016, Moner Bondhu has stood as a beacon of hope, offering affordable and accessible mental health and wellness services to garment factory workers, women, and young people in Bangladesh.