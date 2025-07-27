The safest path for us is to maintain strategic neutrality

ANM Muniruzzaman

The biggest challenge on the context of Bangladesh is situation in Myanmar. The ongoing civil war there has begun to affect us. Notably, nearly 80 per cent of Rakhine territory has come under the control of the Arakan Army. The Bangladesh–Myanmar border is now entirely controlled by the Arakan Army. The situation in Myanmar’s Chin State is also unstable and its impact is spilling over into Rakhine. For all these reasons, we must closely monitor developments in this region to ensure that the conflict there does not spill over into our territory in any way.

Myanmar is going through a complex international, geopolitical, and geostrategic situation. Three major powers have direct interest in Rakhine. In particular, China has established its presence there centered on the deep-sea port of Kyaukpyu. A significant portion of China's energy supply is now being transported through this port. There is a direct pipeline from Kyaukpyu to Kunming, making China deeply invested in Rakhine from a geopolitical, geostrategic and geo-economic perspective. China has set up several specialised economic zones in Rakhine.

Similarly, Russia has also established a presence in Rakhine and become involved in geo-economic activities. Russia, too, has begun setting up specialised economic zones in the region.

India also has deep interests in Rakhine, particularly because of the Kaladan Multimodal Highway. Progress has been made on the highway stretching from Sittwe to Mizoram, and India is now working to further expand this project. At the same time, the West, especially the United States, is closely monitoring the situation in Myanmar and Rakhine. The US Congress has passed the Burma Act, which enables them to provide direct assistance to various groups in Myanmar.

Overall, the civil war in Myanmar and the growing involvement of major powers mean that Bangladesh could potentially face a wide range of impacts.