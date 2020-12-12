Yoga helps gain firm face and glowing skin

In our day-to-day beauty regime, psychological peace and spiritual balance play a relevant role. We never think but most of our skin problem are due to various imbalance in our body fluids, blood circulation, no exercise and stress too.

Apart from its innumerable health benefits, Yoga also helps to beautify skin. Practising yoga daily is beneficial and helps eliminate toxins from your body through sweating, breath-workout and poses which detoxify the body and increase blood circulation, points out cosmetic surgeon Geeta Grewal.

Here are a few yoga asanas that can help providing you a firm face and glowing skin:

Increase blood flows to your face

Standing forward bend and let your head free or uttanasana and viprita karani. These poses help blood to rush to your head, reverses aging effect and giving your cells a rejuvenating boost of oxygen.