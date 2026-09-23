7 simple habits to bring lasting happiness to your married life

Love stories often begin with excitement. The first meeting, the first conversation, the first time holding hands, everything feels like a scene from a romantic movie. But what happens a few years later? By then, flowers, chocolates or romantic posts on social media no longer play much of a role in keeping a relationship going.

What keeps a relationship strong are often very simple everyday habits. The foundation of a long-lasting, happy relationship is not some great secret. It lies in the small things couples do for each other every day.