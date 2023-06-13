Loneliness, insomnia linked to work with AI systems

According to a study released by the American Psychological Association, employees who often engage with artificial intelligence systems are more likely to suffer loneliness, which can contribute to sleeplessness and increased after-work drinking.

Researchers conducted four experiments in the US, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia. Findings were consistent across cultures. The research was published online in the Journal of Applied Psychology.

In a prior career, lead researcher Pok Man Tang, PhD, worked in an investment bank where he used AI systems, which led to his interest in researching the timely issue.

"The rapid advancement in AI systems is sparking a new industrial revolution that is reshaping the workplace with many benefits but also some uncharted dangers, including potentially damaging mental and physical impacts for employees," said Tang, an assistant professor of management at the University of Georgia.