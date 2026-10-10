Take a look at actress Malavika Mohanan’s home in 10 photos

South Indian actress Malavika Mohanan has made a name for herself at home and abroad through her work in films across several languages, including Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. Her notable films include Yudhra, The Great Father, Petta and Master. She has also received widespread acclaim for her performance in Beyond the Clouds, directed by renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi. Recently, Architectural Digest magazine visited the actress’s home in Mumbai. Take a look inside Malavika’s home in these photos.