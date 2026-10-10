Lifestyle

Take a look at actress Malavika Mohanan’s home in 10 photos

South Indian actress Malavika Mohanan has made a name for herself at home and abroad through her work in films across several languages, including Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. Her notable films include Yudhra, The Great Father, Petta and Master. She has also received widespread acclaim for her performance in Beyond the Clouds, directed by renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi. Recently, Architectural Digest magazine visited the actress’s home in Mumbai. Take a look inside Malavika’s home in these photos.

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Malavika Mohanan’s Mumbai home has been decorated by members of her family. A look around the house offers an immediate glimpse into the residents’ taste and personalities.
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The home reflects an artistic sensibility, a love of learning and a deep appreciation for heritage.
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The first thing that catches the eye upon entering the house is the striking red floor. Athangudi tiles are found in many homes in South India, and the floor has been designed in a similar style.
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Malavika says, “This is my favourite part of the house. Using such an appealing colour on the floor is quite unusual. It is also fun to make the tiles the most striking feature of the living room.” Malavika in the living room of her home.
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Further inside the house, a traditional Tanjore painting catches the eye. Malavika and her mother acquired the artwork from an artisan in Tanjore.
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The influence of the Malabar region is most evident in the home’s decor in the small shrine in one corner of the living room. The design and planning of the house began with this space.
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The intricate detailing above the shrine reflects the architectural style of temples in Kerala. The lamp has been in Malavika’s family for around 15 years.
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In a city like Mumbai, even a small balcony filled with plants is a luxury. Yet this home has three plant-filled balconies! Spending time on this balcony is an important part of Malavika’s morning routine. Residents use this corridor to reach their bedrooms.
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Speaking about the balcony, Malavika says, “I love reading a book while having coffee. So I go to a corner of the balcony, sit down with a book and read. Those 20 minutes are among my favourite moments of the day.” Malavika’s bedroom is seen in the photo.
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On the way to the closet room, this custom-made dressing table catches the eye. The gold table lamp beside it was collected from a small shop in Morocco.
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