Take a look inside ‘Musafir Cafe’, you can even stay there

The Indian series ‘Musafir Café’ was released on Netflix on 24 July. It has been trending ever since its release. Many viewers have expressed a desire to sit at ‘Musafir Cafe’ and enjoy a cup of coffee, while some have even wished to open a cafe like it. Interestingly, the place featured as ‘Musafir Cafe’ actually exists. And anyone can visit it. Let’s take a look, through photographs, at the real-life ‘Musafir Cafe’.