Travel

Take a look inside ‘Musafir Cafe’, you can even stay there

The Indian series ‘Musafir Café’ was released on Netflix on 24 July. It has been trending ever since its release. Many viewers have expressed a desire to sit at ‘Musafir Cafe’ and enjoy a cup of coffee, while some have even wished to open a cafe like it. Interestingly, the place featured as ‘Musafir Cafe’ actually exists. And anyone can visit it. Let’s take a look, through photographs, at the real-life ‘Musafir Cafe’.

1 / 16
Located at Mussoorie in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, ‘Musafir Cafe’ is actually a resort called Jharipani Castle. It has accommodation as well as a cafe, and anyone can visit and stay there if they wish.
Jharipani Castle’s Facebook page
2 / 16
In the series, one of the main characters, Chander, builds a restaurant called ‘Musafir Cafe’ in the mountains to fulfil a long-held dream. Chander and his girlfriend are pictured during the filming of the series.
Jharipani Castle’s Facebook page
3 / 16
A relationship caught in the throes of love, leaving a job to open a cafe and starting a new life in the mountains—all combine to create what seems like a dream setting. It is no wonder many viewers have fallen in love with this location from the series.
Jharipani Castle’s Facebook page
4 / 16
Jharipani Castle has meanwhile taken the internet by storm. Many people have been searching online for information about how to get there, while some have already started flocking to the property. Online bookings have surged.
Jharipani Castle’s Facebook page
5 / 16
Located beside Mussoorie’s Doon Valley, this house is several decades old and has considerable historical significance. During British rule in India, it served as a guesthouse for military officials of the time.
Jharipani Castle’s Facebook page
6 / 16
After independence, the property came into the hands of the Patiala royal family. During the summer, members of the royal household would move to this ‘Patiala House’. They would spend the warmer months there, enjoying the clouds and mist drifting through the mountains before returning home.
Jharipani Castle’s Facebook page
7 / 16
The property subsequently changed hands several times and is now privately owned as Jharipani Castle. Its owners have converted it into a resort and run it as a tourism business. Although several additional rooms have been added, the original section of the house has been preserved intact.
Jharipani Castle’s Facebook page
8 / 16
Rooms are available at various prices in this historic house, ranging from 4,500 to 25,000 rupees. The views and amenities vary depending on the price.
Jharipani Castle’s Facebook page
9 / 16
The house retains its British-era wooden detailing, glass-enclosed walls and open terraces. Many items once used by the royal family have also been preserved in their original form.
Jharipani Castle’s Facebook page
10 / 16
The walls feature 19th-century Victorian paintings as well as old photographs of Mussoorie. Kashmiri carpets have been laid over the solid wooden floors, adding to the rooms’ charm.
Jharipani Castle’s Facebook page
11 / 16
Guests can spend their days and nights lying in bed while taking in the picturesque views of the valley. It is an ideal place for those looking to spend some quiet time in solitude.
Jharipani Castle’s Facebook page
12 / 16
Many of the rooms feature jacuzzis like this one. Guests can spend hours sitting in the bathtub and taking in the lush green mountain views.
Jharipani Castle’s Facebook page
13 / 16
The house is surrounded by various ornamental plants, along with large naturally grown trees. The stone steps and old-fashioned iron doors evoke a sense of nostalgia.
Jharipani Castle’s Facebook page
14 / 16
The views outside the rooms are just as uplifting. Guests can sit here with a cup of tea or coffee and enjoy the evening.
Jharipani Castle’s Facebook page
15 / 16
If you have an Indian visa, you can plan a holiday and visit the now-viral ‘Musafir Cafe’.
Jharipani Castle’s Facebook page
16 / 16
There are already reports that a second season of Musafir Cafe will be made. Why not plan a visit before then? Three of the actors from Musafir Cafe are pictured.
Jharipani Castle’s Facebook page
Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Travel