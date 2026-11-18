5 of travel vlogger Nadir’s favourite dishes from around the world

Nadir Nibras is a Bangladeshi travel vlogger who has gained popularity for his travel videos under the name ‘Nadir On The Go’. He spends the entire year travelling from one country to another. Jhalmuri and fuchka are among his favourite Bangladeshi street foods.

However, we wanted to find out which dishes from around the world have made it on to his list of favourites. Speaking to us over WhatsApp from Serbia, Nadir shared the names of five dishes he particularly enjoys. Even now, recalling the taste of these dishes is enough to make his mouth water. He says: