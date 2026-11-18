5 of travel vlogger Nadir’s favourite dishes from around the world
Nadir Nibras is a Bangladeshi travel vlogger who has gained popularity for his travel videos under the name ‘Nadir On The Go’. He spends the entire year travelling from one country to another. Jhalmuri and fuchka are among his favourite Bangladeshi street foods.
However, we wanted to find out which dishes from around the world have made it on to his list of favourites. Speaking to us over WhatsApp from Serbia, Nadir shared the names of five dishes he particularly enjoys. Even now, recalling the taste of these dishes is enough to make his mouth water. He says:
1. Rice burrito
I used to eat rice burrito bowls almost every day when I visited Chipotle, an American restaurant chain. You can mix and match various ingredients in the bowl. I would have mine with rice, chicken, guacamole, cheese, beans and sour cream.
2. Tacos
The second dish is Mexican tacos, which I consider one of the best foods in the world. They come with various kinds of fish or meat. My favourite, however, is taco de pollo, made with chicken. You can customise it and make it just the way you like.
3. Khao soi
My third choice is a dish from northern Thailand called khao soi. It is a type of noodle soup, served with a delicious, mildly spicy coconut-based curry. It contains both boiled and crispy fried noodles.
4. Ćevapi
The fourth dish is ćevapi, which I had in Bosnia. It is a popular meat dish across the Balkans and essentially consists of grilled meat. It is usually made with beef or lamb and served with a little salad. It is absolutely delicious, too.
5. Kuru fasulye
Finally, there is the Turkish dish kuru fasulye. It is made with a type of red bean and is usually eaten with pilaf and chilli. I spent almost five months in Türkiye, and I lost count of how many times I ate kuru fasulye during that period.