Messed up, clueless and happy

After living like "married-bachelors" for three years, it was time to grow up. I conceived. We needed a bigger flat, in the same area as my workplace that would also be closer to my parents' home on whom I'd soon be heavily relying for babysitting.

My husband took his extremely nauseous and light headed wife to look for just the right apartment that ticked off the basics on our list. After several disappointments we spotted a building we had missed before and reluctantly decided to take a look before resigning from the hunt. Once in, we knew we were done searching. Quite the right size for our growing family, perfectly located, flooded with sunlight all around and a beautiful view of a green field across the bedroom - we were sold.

We knew we had to get everything organised while I was still physically functioning. From Pinterest to boutique shops- we looked for inspirations for furniture decors that would be a worthy investment and would be appropriate for a rented property. My husband laboured tirelessly while I did my best given the obstacles my then fetus so vehemently provided. Bit by bit, it all came together and we finally had a proper home. There were still things left that would be added in later years, but at that time, we were ready. Ready to welcome a baby into our newly assembled abode.

The look of the apartment started to change the moment the baby arrived. All the calculations we had put in behind the placement of the furniture in our bedroom literally went out the window as we struggled to find a perfect spot for a crib, a rocker, a new cupboard to hold all baby essentials, etc. In a month's time, every pretty little accessory I had brought to adorn the nooks and corners of the house were replaced by one baby item or the other. Once the baby started crawling, out came the baby proofing kits to add pizzazz all around the house.