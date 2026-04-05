From ‘Ki Shunailen Kebria Bhai’ to LUX Superstar

Bidushi Bornita from Rajshahi has been crowned ‘LUX Superstar 2025’. She received the winner’s trophy at an event held on Friday night, 3 April, at the Bangladesh–China Friendship Conference Centre (BCFCC) in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital.

Amidst the celebrations, Bornita visited the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar on Saturday at noon, accompanied by her father.