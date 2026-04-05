From ‘Ki Shunailen Kebria Bhai’ to LUX Superstar
Bidushi Bornita from Rajshahi has been crowned ‘LUX Superstar 2025’. She received the winner’s trophy at an event held on Friday night, 3 April, at the Bangladesh–China Friendship Conference Centre (BCFCC) in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital.
Amidst the celebrations, Bornita visited the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar on Saturday at noon, accompanied by her father.
Throughout the competition, choreographer and model Azra Mahmood worked as the coordinator for the contestants, including Bornita. Under her supervision, Bornita followed a strict diet.
She said, “The meals were very controlled. I had to measure everything, including carbohydrates.”
While adhering to these rules, Bornita counted the days until the competition would end, eagerly awaiting the moment she could finally enjoy a proper meal of rice without concern.
At last, on the night of her victory, she returned home and relished a meal prepared by her mother, bringing that long wait to an end.
Bornita’s father, Mehbub Alam Borno, is a journalist by profession. From an early age, he sought to nurture his daughter’s cultural interests.
Although his professional commitments prevented him from always being present, her mother, Mary Yasmin, regularly took her to classes in dance, music and drawing.
Bornita also spoke about her skincare routine. She keeps it simple, relying on three essentials: homemade face packs prepared by her mother, adequate water intake, and regular sleep.
Bidushi Bornita, 20, is a first-year student at a private university. She first entered the entertainment world during childhood.
She voiced the popular intro line “Ki Shunailen Kebria Bhai” for a programme on ABC Radio. After that came a long pause.
When ‘LUX Superstar’ resumed last year after a seven-year break, she felt that perhaps it was finally her time.
Addressing herself 10 years into the future, she said, “Just stay the way you are now and hold on to the love you are receiving from people. Don’t change, but become better.”