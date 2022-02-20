Loneliness has different neural basis than social anxiety

According to new research, loneliness and social anxiety are driven by different brain states despite similar symptoms.

The study, titled "Behavioural and Neural Dissociation of Social Anxiety and Loneliness," was published in 'JNeurosci'.

Loneliness can have detrimental consequences on physical and mental health, yet there are currently few behavioural interventions for loneliness like there are for other conditions. Lieberz et al. explored the basis for these two conditions by comparing how people with social anxiety and high and low loneliness behaved in a social gambling task.