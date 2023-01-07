Travelling makes you feel healthier than staying home

The frequency and variety of places visited are important factors, with those who travel more than 15 miles away from home more likely to report overall good health. Those who travel to more places are more likely to see friends and family. This increase in social participation is then linked to better health.

As per a study conducted by UCL researchers, people who travel outside of their localities feel healthier than those who stay nearer to their homes. According to the researchers, the findings demonstrate the importance of investing in medium and long-distance transportation options such as better-served roads and access to trains and buses.