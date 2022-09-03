Air pollution seemingly has greater effects on females

According to new research that will be presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain the impact of breathing diesel exhaust fumes may be more severe for females than males.

Researchers looked for changes in people's blood brought about by exposure to diesel exhaust. In both females and males, they found changes in components of the blood related to inflammation, infection and cardiovascular disease, but they found more changes in females than males.

The research was presented by Hemshekhar Mahadevappa, from the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada and was a collaboration between two research groups led by Professor Neeloffer Mookherjee at the University of Manitoba and Professor Chris Carlsten at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada.