We would wait, hoping for a better meal on Saturday

From childhood, I grew up in hardship. My father worked in a saw mill, earning a daily wage of Tk 180 to 200. The mill was closed on Fridays, so on that day he would work as a digger.

We would wait with the hope that on Saturday we might at least have a slightly better meal.

There were times when we waited an entire week for a small piece of fish. I never smelled the crispness of a new dress. I grew up wearing the old clothes of relatives. And then one day, my father suffered from a stroke.

My mother was overwhelmed trying to manage my father’s treatment and the educational expenses of her two daughters. As she had studied up to class nine, she used to tutor privately.

Along with that income and by raising ducks and chickens, she somehow managed to keep the family going.