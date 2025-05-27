Ovarian cancer: A silent killer
Ovarian cancer is a life-threatening disease for women and remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women globally. Often referred to as a “silent killer,” it typically presents with no visible symptoms in its early stages.
Cause
The ovaries are key reproductive organs in women responsible for producing eggs. Ovarian cancer arises due to the abnormal and uncontrolled growth of cells in these organs. While women above 50 are more commonly affected, younger women may also develop the disease.
The risk factors include:
Family history of breast or ovarian cancer
Genetic mutations, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2
Age, infertility, and long-term use of hormone therapy
Obesity
Signs and Symptoms
Early symptoms are often subtle or go unnoticed, leading to late diagnosis. However, some warning signs to look out for include:
Abdominal bloating or discomfort
Loss of appetite
Pain in the lower abdomen
Frequent urination
Unexplained weight loss
Irregular menstruation
Treatment
The treatment of ovarian cancer depends on the stage of the disease, the type of cancer, and the patient’s overall health. Standard treatments include:
Surgery (to remove the affected ovary and surrounding tissues)
Chemotherapy
Targeted therapy when required
Awareness and prevention
Raising awareness and ensuring early intervention are key to preventing ovarian cancer. Women who are at higher risk should consult a gynecologist or obstetrician regularly.
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, managing weight, and giving birth can help reduce the risk to some extent.
Health-conscious women should remain vigilant and never ignore early symptoms.