Ovarian cancer: A silent killer

Ovarian cancer is a life-threatening disease for women and remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women globally. Often referred to as a “silent killer,” it typically presents with no visible symptoms in its early stages.

Cause

The ovaries are key reproductive organs in women responsible for producing eggs. Ovarian cancer arises due to the abnormal and uncontrolled growth of cells in these organs. While women above 50 are more commonly affected, younger women may also develop the disease.

The risk factors include: