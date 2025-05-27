Lifestyle

Ovarian cancer: A silent killer

While women above 50 are more commonly affected, younger women may also develop the disease.

Brigadier General (retd) Dr. Md. Quadrat-E-Elahi
Dhaka
Representational image of cancer cellFreepik

Ovarian cancer is a life-threatening disease for women and remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women globally. Often referred to as a “silent killer,” it typically presents with no visible symptoms in its early stages.

Cause

The ovaries are key reproductive organs in women responsible for producing eggs. Ovarian cancer arises due to the abnormal and uncontrolled growth of cells in these organs. While women above 50 are more commonly affected, younger women may also develop the disease.

The risk factors include:

  • Family history of breast or ovarian cancer

  • Genetic mutations, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2

  • Age, infertility, and long-term use of hormone therapy

  • Obesity

Signs and Symptoms

Early symptoms are often subtle or go unnoticed, leading to late diagnosis. However, some warning signs to look out for include:

  • Abdominal bloating or discomfort

  • Loss of appetite

  • Pain in the lower abdomen

  • Frequent urination

  • Unexplained weight loss

  • Irregular menstruation

Treatment

The treatment of ovarian cancer depends on the stage of the disease, the type of cancer, and the patient’s overall health. Standard treatments include:

  • Surgery (to remove the affected ovary and surrounding tissues)

  • Chemotherapy

  • Targeted therapy when required

Awareness and prevention

Raising awareness and ensuring early intervention are key to preventing ovarian cancer. Women who are at higher risk should consult a gynecologist or obstetrician regularly.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, managing weight, and giving birth can help reduce the risk to some extent.

Health-conscious women should remain vigilant and never ignore early symptoms.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Lifestyle