Caught in the crossfire: Millennials navigate the wild, witty, whirlwind world of Gen Z

From TikTok dances that last 15 seconds but somehow break the internet, to memes that feel like an emotional rollercoaster with no seatbelt, Gen Z has carved out a digital culture that is as bewildering as it is brilliant.

Meanwhile, Millennials—caught somewhere between dial-up nostalgia and the rise of streaming—are left staring at screens, wondering: What just happened?

Born roughly between 1997 and 2012, Gen Zers have grown up with smartphones as extensions of their bodies and social media as their emotional home. But their cultural output is far from polished; it’s intentionally raw, chaotic, and radically self-aware.

I recently watched a film called Log Out and a series named ‘Adolescence’—two stories of digital dystopia that spirals quickly into emotional and technological overload. At first, I thought it was a little over-the-top, a dramatised exaggeration of life online. But when I mentioned this to my Gen Z niece, she said, deadpan, “That movie was lowkey an understatement.” According to her, real life online is even more chaotic—"fr," she added. For the uninitiated, that’s Gen Z slang for real, and yes, they even speak in abbreviations. To her, “spiraling online isn’t sci-fi—it’s just Tuesday.” Spiralling online means sharing or oversharing publicly online and is Tuesday means ‘ normal’.