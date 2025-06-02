From trinkets to treasure, you’ll find everything here

A walk through the market reveals stalls selling nearly everything—accessories, home décor, toys, bags, saris, women’s and children’s clothing, bedsheets, tableware, mugs, spoons, sewing kits, and daily essentials. Some items are delightful and well-made; others are lower in quality. Still, prices are often nearly half those in regular markets.

Surma Yasmin, an entrepreneur from Demra, displayed her handmade home décor products. “We make corner baskets, placemats, round trays, and mats from eco-friendly materials,” she said. Her items were priced between Tk 50 and Tk 300.

As the day wore on, the market extended beyond the Salimullah Road field to the adjacent streets on the north and west. Around the field, rows of trees provided shade, under which the busy shopping continued.

Shops selling women’s kurtas, salwar kameez sets, saris, bags, bedsheets, curtains, and lace were particularly popular. Items were priced between Tk 10 and Tk 1,200.

Trisha Sarkar, a resident of Shekhertek, was buying sewing supplies at a lace shop. “I grew up in a village. This market reminds me of the bustling rural haats, where everything was available,” she said. “My mother, who’s visiting from home, isn’t enjoying the cloistered city life. She wants to sew a nakshi kantha, so I’m buying her some needles and thread. My son also insisted on getting a clay toy elephant, but it seems the potter grandpa from Rayerbazar didn’t come today.”