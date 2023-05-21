British musician finds his forte: Saving unwanted pianos

In a deserted former department store near the port of Leith in Edinburgh, Tim Vincent-Smith reaches inside a grand piano's open top, his fingertips lightly plucking at the taut strings.

The piano is one of hundreds rescued by the musician and his team of volunteers, as homes around Britain discard the instruments in favour of more space.

Vincent-Smith's aim is to refurbish as many pianos as possible before putting them up for "adoption". Those beyond repair are turned into art or furniture.