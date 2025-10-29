Riyadh Fashion Week 2025: A glimpse of innovation on the canvas of tradition

The third edition of Riyadh Fashion Week opened its curtains at The Palm Grove, with a tribute to the legendary British designer Vivienne Westwood. From the very beginning, it was clear—the essence of this week would lie in blending Western aesthetics with Arab heritage. The delicate beauty of Hashu, Nakda, and Zari embroidery by local artisans came alive through intricate hand-embroidered designs. Each outfit—merging precise British cuts with Arabian craftsmanship—was a masterpiece.

The three venues—The Bedrock, The Roof–Al Mamlaka, and JAX B5—represented three eras. Bedrock — the guardian of heritage, where the echoes of tradition are sculpted into form; The Roof – Al Mamlaka — the vibrant heart of the present, where elegance meets modern rhythm; and Jax B5 — the laboratory of the future, where bold experimentation gives rise to new visions.