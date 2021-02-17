Pausing before replying decreases perceived sincerity: Study

The longer the hesitation, the less sincere the response appears, suggested a new research drove by the American Psychological Association.

The study claimed that when people pause before replying to a question, even for just a few seconds, their answers are perceived to be less sincere and credible than if they had replied immediately. The research was published in the ‘Journal of Personality and Social Psychology’.

“Evaluating other people’s sincerity is a ubiquitous and important part of social interactions,” said lead author Ignazio Ziano, Ph.D., of Grenoble Ecole de Management.

“Our research shows that response speed is an important cue on which people base their sincerity inferences,” added Ziano.