Mosharof takes tourists into the underwater world of the Maldives
He began his career in the Maldives as a security guard. Today, he takes tourists deep beneath the sea for scuba diving. Sojib Mia tells the story of how Mosharof Hussain Sagor transformed himself from a security guard into a dive master.
Colourful fish swim all around him. Sometimes, giant manta rays appear right in front of him; at other times, sharks emerge from the depths. Mosharof Hussain takes tourists beneath the clear blue waters of the sea to experience this fascinating underwater world. Sometimes, he spends a week on a yacht in the open sea; on other occasions, he stays there for 15 consecutive days.
Mosharof Hussain, a young man from Munshiganj, is known as Sagor among his close friends and family. He works aboard a luxury yacht in the Maldives. After eight years, he returned to Bangladesh last month on holiday. On 8 November, he visited the Prothom Alo office and shared his story of reaching the thrilling world beneath the sea.
Mosharof's journey to the Maldives
Mosharof is the eldest of three sisters and one brother. Naturally, he had to think about his family's responsibilities. So, he decided to leave his studies and move abroad. A relative lived in the Maldives, and through him, Mosharof found an opportunity to go there.
In November 2018, when he was just 17, Mosharof moved to the Maldives after spending around Tk 220,000. He secured a job as a security guard at a resort. His responsibility was to keep track of tourists arriving at and leaving the resort. He had to record details of who arrived by speedboat and who departed.
The resort had a scuba diving centre, where tourists went diving every day. Mosharof watched them enter the sea from a distance. The colourful underwater world fascinated him, and he too wanted to try scuba diving. However, the resort management did not allow employees to dive.
There was a reason for the restriction. A Sri Lankan employee had once fallen seriously ill while scuba diving. Since then, the management had prohibited employees from taking part in the activity.
But Mosharof refused to give up. Instead, he began preparing himself for the opportunity. Initially, he could hardly speak English. However, his language skills gradually improved through his work. Eventually, he moved beyond his security guard role and took on responsibilities in the security department.
Towards the end of 2021, he joined another five-star resort. There, too, he continued looking for an opportunity to learn scuba diving. However, a third-party company operated the resort's diving centre, so he could not fulfil his ambition there either.
Determined to realise his dream, Mosharof changed jobs towards the end of 2022 and joined a safari yacht. Initially, he worked as a bar attendant's assistant. But he had only one goal in mind: to learn scuba diving.
During his time on the yacht, he developed a good relationship with a Maldivian diving instructor. One day, he shared his ambition with the instructor, who then arranged an opportunity for him to try diving.
Before his first dive, the instructor briefed him on several important aspects of the activity. He taught Mosharof how to communicate through underwater signals, what to do if water entered his mask and how to use the breathing equipment.
Mosharof recalls, “When I went underwater, I saw two enormous manta rays swimming right over my head. I had never seen such huge creatures from so close before. The two manta rays swam past, blocking the sunlight beneath the water.”
The sight left him mesmerised.
Six months of training
His first diving experience fuelled his interest even further, and he decided to become a dive master. He shared his ambition with a senior official at his workplace. With the official's support, he travelled to Malé, the capital of the Maldives, towards the end of 2022 to begin his diving training.
The training lasted around six months. The official also arranged his accommodation and meals during this period. However, Mosharof had to cover the training expenses himself. In total, he spent approximately US$3,500.
The training involved much more than simply learning to dive. He had to study underwater safety, the use of diving equipment, underwater communication signals and how to handle different situations at sea. After completing his training and sitting the examination in 2023, Mosharof received his dive master certification. He scored 83 out of 100.
After completing the training, he worked as an assistant at the same diving centre for some time. His duties included preparing equipment for new trainees, accompanying instructors on sea trips and assisting with various diving activities. He later secured an opportunity to work as a full-fledged dive master aboard the same yacht.
Since 2025, Mosharof has also taken responsibility for managing the yacht alongside his duties as a dive master. He oversees the yacht's itinerary, plans its routes, decides where it will anchor each day and determines the locations for diving activities.
Tourists generally book one- or two-week packages aboard their yacht. It has a capacity of 18 passengers. A seven-day package starts at US$1,700 and includes accommodation, meals and 17 dives.
The tourists are divided into three groups, with one dive master assigned to each group. Before each dive, the dive masters brief the tourists on the necessary instructions and safety measures.
Mosharof's responsibilities extend beyond taking tourists underwater. He also takes their photographs and videos, provides necessary assistance and introduces them to different marine creatures.
New dreams beneath the sea
Working in the Maldives has allowed Mosharof to meet people from different countries. To communicate with tourists, he has learnt Spanish in addition to English. He also has some knowledge of the local Maldivian language.
His earnings have increased since he became a dive master. Initially, he earned US$350 a month as a security guard. His current basic salary is around US$900. He also receives tips from tourists.
However, Mosharof does not want to stop here. His next goal is to become a diving instructor. He is currently undergoing training to become an Emergency First Response (EFR) instructor. After that, he hopes to obtain a full diving instructor certification, which will allow him to teach beginners how to dive.
Mosharof says, “I have another dream. I want to introduce the people of Bangladesh to scuba diving. With that goal in mind, I am also working on developing an itinerary and package for a three-day diving cruise around Bangladesh.”