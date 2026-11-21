Mosharof is the eldest of three sisters and one brother. Naturally, he had to think about his family's responsibilities. So, he decided to leave his studies and move abroad. A relative lived in the Maldives, and through him, Mosharof found an opportunity to go there.

In November 2018, when he was just 17, Mosharof moved to the Maldives after spending around Tk 220,000. He secured a job as a security guard at a resort. His responsibility was to keep track of tourists arriving at and leaving the resort. He had to record details of who arrived by speedboat and who departed.

The resort had a scuba diving centre, where tourists went diving every day. Mosharof watched them enter the sea from a distance. The colourful underwater world fascinated him, and he too wanted to try scuba diving. However, the resort management did not allow employees to dive.

There was a reason for the restriction. A Sri Lankan employee had once fallen seriously ill while scuba diving. Since then, the management had prohibited employees from taking part in the activity.