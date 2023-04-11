Deinfluencing, or the art of negative reviews

Looking straight into the camera, Valeria Fride holds up a tube of lip gloss. But instead of saying how amazing it is, the young brunette trashes it as "so sticky" and "really expensive," with not enough color.

"It just didn't do it for me," the 23-year-old concludes.

Welcome to the art of deinfluencing, one of the latest trends on TikTok, in which influencers tell you what not to buy. As of early April, the hashtag had more than 430 million views on the wildly popular video-sharing app.

"It's an honest version of what we see every day on social media," Fride tells AFP.

If you venture onto TikTok, you can find all kinds of videos about which soaps not to buy because they're too pricey, or which dumbbells not to buy if you're just a beginner with using weights.