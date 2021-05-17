Restoring ‘baby collagen’ in skin

Collagen is responsible for the irresistible quality, texture and bounce found in baby skin. Collagen makes up 80 per cent of skin and consequently is the most critical structural protein in your skin. However, not all collagen is created equally; it’s a complex protein and not easy to ‘replace’ once lost.

In your skin, there are two main types of collagen, known as collagen 1 and collagen 3, that are both equally important. Collagen 3 (otherwise known as ‘baby collagen’, because of its presence in infant skin) provides a framework that collagen 1 binds to. The two types of collagen need each other to function efficiently.

In baby skin, when collagen levels are in their prime, collagen 1 and 3 are both present in equal proportions, working together in perfect harmony. But even in your childhood, your skin is already losing this optimum collagen balance, says beauty brand Avon.

Until now, only collagen 1 has been effectively restored via topical skincare, but without the matrix of ‘baby collagen’—the impact is minimal. Avon’s new breakthrough patented ingredient, Protinol, works to restore both collagen 1 and 3, bringing them closer to that optimal ratio found in baby skin.