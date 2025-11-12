Raising a son or a prince

Even when men contribute financially by working outside the home, many remain indifferent to household chores. As a result, women are often compelled to manage most domestic responsibilities, which frequently leads to tension within the family.

A man’s upbringing plays a significant role in shaping this mindset. The following insights are based on an interview with Dr Tumpa Indrani Ghose, assistant professor of child, adolescent and family psychiatry and senior clinical fellow in the United Kingdom, conducted by Rafia Alam.

Everyone naturally seeks comfort and convenience within their home. However, this does not mean that one partner should shoulder all household responsibilities while the other enjoys complete ease. Marriage, after all, is a shared journey through life.