What to do first if a child goes missing

After 20 to 25 minutes, Rabu Apa returned and what she told me left me frozen with fear. She said, “Apa, the child was beside me while I was sorting out the groceries. Suddenly, I realised she was not there. When I started looking around, I saw a woman holding the child’s hand and hurriedly walking towards the end of the lane. I ran towards the woman and asked her why she was taking the child. Instead, she asked me, ‘Is this your child?’ I quickly took the child and came back.”

I immediately went downstairs with Rabu Apa to look for the woman, but we could not find her. As there were no CCTV cameras on the road, there was no other way to identify or trace the woman.

I do not know what might have happened if Rabu Apa had taken even a little longer to realise that my daughter was no longer beside her. After this incident, I do not know whether I will ever have the courage to let my daughter go outside with anyone other than her father.