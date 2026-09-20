Bodies of 36 missing children recovered in eight months

The body of 13-year-old Ishayat Shahriar Apratim, who went missing in Cumilla, has been recovered. Earlier this year, bodies of other missing children were found buried in the ground or in rivers.

According to human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), the bodies of 36 missing children were recovered during the first eight months of the year.

In addition to missing children whose bodies were later recovered, there have also been cases this year of children being killed after rape, dying from physical abuse, and being killed along with family members. In some of the killings, allegations have been made against people known to the victims.