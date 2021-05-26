Terrace gardening for healthy living aiding immunity booster

The layout is the first yet most important step while setting up a terrace garden. One can either cover the entire surface with soil or use planters to grow plants.

Earthen or cement pots can be used to set up a mini garden; however, if you plan to grow your own veggies on your terrace, use of grow bags or installing grow stations would be a better option.

Terrace area should ideally receive proper sunlight, but in order to protect the plants from direct heat during summers, a shed is recommended.