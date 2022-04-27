The better way to tackle child maltreatment

A recent study has found that a special programme adopted in many states to help some families at risk of child maltreatment has been surprisingly successful.

The study, published recently in the journal Child Maltreatment, found that states with what is called "differential response" (DR) programmes had about 19 per cent fewer substantiated reports of child maltreatment, 25 per cent fewer substantiated reports of neglect and a 17 per cent reduction in using foster care services when compared to states without DR programmes.

“The success of DR in reducing the number of children sent to foster care is especially important”, said Michelle Johnson-Motoyama, lead author of the study and associate professor of social work at The Ohio State University.