The Body Shop brings amazing gift collections to celebrate Eid

Adding to that, the “Fragrance Gifts” can add elegance to any fragrance collection. The White Musk® Flora Mist Essential Selection can be the perfect small gift for floral fragrance lovers, consisting of a full-size shower gel and mist in the new modern, chypre fragrance. Moreover, the exquisite Black Musk Night Bloom Luxury Collection features full sized products from the deepest and darkest fragrance range. The Japanese Cherry Blossom Luxury Collection, on the other hand, accounts for the entire, irresistibly sweet and juicy fragrance range, all wrapped up!
For all the beauty enthusiasts, The Body Shop’s makeup heroes are no less than a celebration of self-expression. The Lip & Cheek Stain aids in building that bold or sheer colour as per preference. A subtle application can give a sheer colour, which can be built up to a more intense one with a few more dabs. It hydrates with 12hr moisture, for that healthy-looking skin at all times. The Happy Go Lash Mascara enables a fuller-looking flutter by thickening and defining the lashes, while feeling gentle at the same time. For the fuller-looking, non-flaky flutter, this is certainly the mascara to go for!
For that on point, smudge-resistant and intense flick on the dramatic and defined eye look, The Body Shop’s Liquid Eyeliner delivers bold results with its precise, easy‑to‑control tip. Moreover, the Brow & Lash Gel tames unruly brows and fixes them in place in a flash, creating the subtly enhanced, natural yet defined look.
Ramadan and Eid are all about giving back and coming together. They are journey of transformation and inner reflection shared with friends, family and communities across the globe. This Ramadan, give back and come together with The Body Shop’s collection of Ramadan and Eid gifts and treats. Those can be purchased from any of the two flagship retail stores located at Jamuna Future Park and Bashundhara City Shopping Complex and the price starts from BDT 1690.