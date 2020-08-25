The changing trends in design, architecture

The pandemic will change the approach to design and architecture in many areas of our lives including our own homes, the offices, public and civic spaces. And the shift in focus will be on multi-functionality, sustainability and advance technology, says award winning interior architect, designer and property developer, Shalini Misra.

IANSlife spoke to Misra, who founded her multifaceted practice over 20 years ago, to know what changes in design and architecture to expect result of the pandemic. Read excerpts:

How has the pandemic changed perspectives when it comes to infrastructure/architecture?

Misra: If this pandemic has created changes to infrastructure and architecture, it would not be the first one to do so. The same reaction to disease has been evident over centuries - when we have sometimes witnessed the widening of boulevards, a new approach to plumbing, or even the creation of open air sanitariums.