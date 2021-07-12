The outsized impacts of rudeness at workplace

A new study has found that rudeness can boost negative emotions, narrowing workers' perceptions and incurring biases in judgment.

The findings of the study suggested that in certain situations, these behaviours can have deadly consequences. The study, published in the “Journal of Applied Psychology”, was conducted by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), the University of Florida (UF), the University of Maryland, Envision Physician Services, and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.