Nepal in three heartbeats: My memories, his first steps and her wonder

I had been to Nepal more than a decade ago, yet the country has a way of making every arrival feel like the first. This time, as our plane sliced through the morning haze, the pilot’s voice broke the quiet hum inside the cabin: “You can see Everest through your window.”

Instantly, every passenger leaned toward the glass. And there it was the Himalaya, an endless spine of white peaks, sharp and serene. The sight sent a familiar thrill rushing under my skin, that unmistakable flutter only a mountain lover knows. It felt almost symbolic, as if the mountains themselves were welcoming us back with the same tenderness of an old friend.

From the runway of Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport, the peaks looked even closer, their snow-bright silhouettes rising like guardians above the valley. The moment we stepped inside the airport, a sense of warmth replaced the mountain chill. Tribhuvan has changed: electronic visa booths line the hall, volunteers guide travellers through the process, and free Wi-Fi makes everything simpler.