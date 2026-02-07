Why Mehazabien wants to go back to Cappadocia
Some places are tied to deeply personal stories. The day you first visit them stays with you for a lifetime, and your heart longs to return there again and again. In Prothom Alo’s Saturday supplement ‘Chutir Dine’, well-known figures from different walks of life share stories of their favourite travel destinations in a new section titled ‘Phire Phire Jai’. This time, actress Mehazabien Chowdhury shares her story.
Favourite travel destination
I absolutely love travelling. I enjoy discovering new places. Everywhere I’ve been has some kind of memory attached to it, so I have many favourite destinations. Still, if I have to name just one, it would be Cappadocia. The time I spent there during my trip to Turkey remains vivid in my mind even now.
Why is it special
Cappadocia is a unique region of Turkey. It is famous for its extraordinary volcanic rock formations, ancient underground cities and breathtaking valleys. It’s also a favourite destination for adventure lovers, especially for hiking and horse riding.
But what makes it most special for me is the hot air balloons. Every morning at sunrise, countless balloons take to the sky, turning the open morning horizon into a riot of colours.
I had seen so many pictures of Cappadocia and kept wondering, when will I go, when? For a long time, I had nurtured the dream of doing a photoshoot in a hot air balloon at sunrise.
When did she visit
That dream came true in 2022. I travelled to Turkey that year and, after visiting a few places, went on to Cappadocia. In reality, it was even more beautiful than I had imagined. The atmosphere, the scenery—everything about the place feels special to me. It’s a travel memory I’ll never forget.
A special memory
The most memorable moment of my time there was, of course, the sunrise photoshoot while riding in a hot air balloon. I enjoyed that moment immensely. The entire trip felt like the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream.
More about Cappadocia
So far, I’ve only been there once. I feel like going back again. Maybe one day I will. I don’t know how much the place has changed since then, and that sense of the unknown only adds to the pull of returning.
Interview: Nazmul Haque
