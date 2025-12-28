Common Ground Riyadh: A platform for cultural exchange for Bangladeshi travellers

When you dream of travelling beyond the ordinary, what could be more inspiring than being at a festival that celebrates cultural unity and creative expression? From 24 December 2025, to 6 January 2026, the Common Ground Festival returns to Riyadh, bringing together the heritage of Kingdom of Saudi and People’s Republic of China in a spectacular, sensory celebration at Malfa Hall, Misk City.

The latest edition promises a multi-sensory cultural event combining art exhibitions, live performances, collaborative showcases, traditional crafts, culinary experiences, and more. For Bangladeshi students, young professionals, artists and travellers, this is a golden opportunity to discover a new dimension of Saudi culture and witness traditional art forms, music and food reimagined in a modern context.