AlUla: A destination that transforms from dawn to nightfall

For Bangladeshi travellers seeking a destination that blends heritage, culture, music and modern experiences, AlUla emerges as one of Saudi’s most captivating places. Nestled in the kingdom’s northwest desert, AlUla is a living museum shaped by 7,000 years of civilisation and enriched by today’s vibrant creativity.

From golden desert mornings and culturally charged afternoons to nights illuminated with history and storytelling, AlUla presents a seamless journey through time. With convenient access from Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah, and a range of affordable facilities, the destination is fast becoming a favourite among Bangladeshi travellers looking for something truly extraordinary.