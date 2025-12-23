AlUla: A destination that transforms from dawn to nightfall
For Bangladeshi travellers seeking a destination that blends heritage, culture, music and modern experiences, AlUla emerges as one of Saudi’s most captivating places. Nestled in the kingdom’s northwest desert, AlUla is a living museum shaped by 7,000 years of civilisation and enriched by today’s vibrant creativity.
From golden desert mornings and culturally charged afternoons to nights illuminated with history and storytelling, AlUla presents a seamless journey through time. With convenient access from Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah, and a range of affordable facilities, the destination is fast becoming a favourite among Bangladeshi travellers looking for something truly extraordinary.
Unforgettable days in AlUla
The day in AlUla begins with soft sunrise light spreading over sandstone cliffs, ancient tombs and natural wonders like Elephant Rock, standing 52 metres tall. The midday hours, especially during Midday at Tantora, showcase the remarkable astronomical knowledge of the Nabataeans. As the sun aligns with the traditional Tantora sundial, travellers witness how ancient communities marked seasons and structured their daily lives through the movement of light and shadow. For many Bangladeshi visitors, this becomes a powerful moment of connection—history revealed not through exhibits but through nature itself.
As afternoon arrives, AlUla evolves into a lively centre of music, art and community gatherings. During Winter at Tantora, the open-air experience Shorfat Tantora fills the AlJadidah Arts District and AlManshiyah Plaza with melodies drifting from balconies. Traditional rhythms blend with modern beats, and visitors strolling beneath hanging lights often pause to enjoy the performances alongside locals. This harmonious exchange creates a warm and inclusive atmosphere, offering Bangladeshi travellers a chance to be part of an authentic cultural celebration.
AlManshiyah Carnival
Taking place from December 19 to January 10, the AlManshiyah Carnival blends heritage with vibrant entertainment. Colourful mini-parades, vintage games, live concerts, artisanal workshops and family-friendly activities create a festive environment. For Bangladeshi families visiting with children, this event becomes a joyful highlight of the winter season.
AlUla Arts Festival
Held from January 16 to February 14, the AlUla Arts Festival is a dynamic celebration of global creativity. Through exhibitions, art installations, live performances and international artist residencies, the festival showcases how heritage and modern expression can coexist. The desert landscape becomes a canvas of innovation, offering endless inspiration for photographers, young travellers and art enthusiasts from Bangladesh.
Old Town Culinary Voyage
Running from December 18 to January 10, the Old Town Culinary Voyage invites guests on a flavour-rich gastronomic journey. This progressive dining experience features a four-course menu served across multiple restaurants, each paired with storytelling that highlights local traditions, ingredients and culinary heritage. From savoury dishes to sweet finale, the experience offers travellers a deep and delicious understanding of AlUla’s food culture.
Shorfat Tantora
From December 25 to January 2, Shorfat Tantora turns the AlJadidah Arts District into a symphony of open-air music. Performances from balconies, under winter skies decorated with festive lights, create an atmosphere of harmony and celebration.
The combination of traditional Saudi music and contemporary global rhythms invites visitors to gather, listen and become part of a shared cultural moment—one that captures the true spirit of AlUla’s winter season.
Magic from Dusk till Dawn
When night falls, the magic intensifies as AlUla reveals its most enchanting attraction—Hegra After Dark, running until February 14. Although Hegra, Saudi’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, is impressive under the sun, its night-time transformation is unforgettable. Light, storytelling, theatrical scenes and themed dining turn the ancient Nabataean tombs into a living narrative. Visitors follow illuminated pathways as performers and curated soundscapes bring the civilisation’s legacy to life. For families, couples or groups from Bangladesh, Hegra After Dark often becomes the highlight of their entire journey.
Old Town Nights
From December 18 to January 10, Old Town Nights transforms AlUla’s historic centre into an open-air celebration of culture. Heritage performances, traditional storytelling and elevated dining unfold within the ancient fort and amphitheatre surroundings.
The event provides travellers with a genuine sense of AlUla’s cultural identity, making it particularly meaningful for visitors who enjoy history-rich environments.
Secrets of the Scribe – Ikmah After Dark
Running until February 14, this event leads travellers into the torch-lit passages of Jabal Ikmah, known as AlUla’s “open-air library.” Under the glow of firelight, ancient inscriptions appear like echoes from past civilisations. With immersive storytelling and atmospheric pathways, the experience appeals to families, history enthusiasts and anyone seeking a deeper emotional connection to AlUla’s heritage.
Quick Tips for Bangladeshi Travellers to AlUla
• Getting There: Fly directly to AlUla International Airport from Riyadh, Jeddah, or Dubai.
• Where to Stay: Choose from a wide range of luxury desert resorts, boutique lodges, or eco-friendly camps to suit all budgets.
• Festival Highlights: Don’t miss Shorfat Tantora, Hegra After Dark, and the AlUla Arts Festival.
• Explore Beyond the Festival: Hike Hegra valleys, stargaze, try zip-lining, or wander Old Town’s souks.
• Plan Ahead: Book Winter at Tantora tickets early and let AlUla Moments guide your itinerary.
AlUla tells a story that unfolds with every season. Step into history, enjoy cultural performances, and experience the magic of a desert city alive with music, art, and timeless beauty.
For more information, one can visit: https://www.visitsaudi.com/en/seasons/alula-season