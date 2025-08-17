Padma Paddler: The epic journey of a solo kayaker, Intiaz

It's difficult to find a good food shop by the river. Since I was alone, it was also tough to leave my kayak and go somewhere far away to buy something. On days like that, I relied on instant noodles, nuts, and chocolate. So, I was surprised and a little embarrassed by the kind woman's hospitality. With shining eyes, I took the plate. Just by looking at my face, she must have understood how hungry I was.

Listening to their stories after the meal, I learned that almost everyone at least once had lost their home to the Padma River. The woman who offered me food had lost hers four times. There are no significant dam projects in this area, and since it's a remote village with no major establishments nearby, there's no one to advocate for them. So, every year, the authorities simply fulfill their duty by dumping a few dozen sacks of sand.

While talking about her lost home and farmland, my host started crying. She now lives on someone else's land, having lost her own home. She doesn't even know if this house will last through the season. Her son works as a brick kiln laborer. A cow she had raised with so much hardship died this year. A few days ago, her husband also passed away. Now, she's just counting her own days.