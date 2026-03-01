Travel
Planning a trip to Tibet? Here are 11 things you should know
Snow-covered mountains, vast high plateaus, the world’s highest peak Everest, Mount Kailash, Lake Manasarovar and the Potala Palace, Tibet is filled with boundless natural splendour. For many travellers, Tibet is not merely a destination but a unique place for spiritual exploration.
However, travelling to this region involves special administrative restrictions, challenging natural conditions and health risks. Without proper preparation, the journey can become complicated. Based on her travel experience, Eliza Binte Elahi offers the following advice:
1. Special travel permit required
Tibet is an autonomous region of China. Therefore, tourists must obtain a special travel permit issued by the Chinese authorities.
The permit can be arranged by applying through an authorised Tibetan travel agency. A few travel agencies in Bangladesh offer Tibet packages and can obtain the permit through approved partners.
2. Chinese visa required first
Obtaining the travel permit is not very difficult, but you must secure a Chinese visa first. Depending on the category, a Chinese tourist visa may cost between Tk 9,500 and Tk 17,500. It usually takes about a week to process.
After receiving the visa, copies of the passport and visa must be sent to the Tibetan travel agency. The travel permit takes approximately 15 days to process. Overall, it is safe to begin preparations at least one and a half months before travelling.
3. Travel by road, rail or air
Tibet can be accessed through several Chinese provinces by air, rail and major road routes. One notable route is the Sichuan-Tibet Highway, which connects Chengdu in Sichuan Province to Lhasa, passing through mountains, valleys and snow-covered passes.
Travellers can also take the Qinghai-Tibet Railway, considered the highest railway line in the world. Most tourists from Bangladesh travel via Kunming in China.
4. My 10-day package
I recently travelled to Tibet on a 10-day, 9-night group package. My route was Dhaka to Kunming, then an internal flight to Xining, and from Xining to Lhasa via the Qinghai-Tibet Railway.
My return air ticket from Dhaka to Kunming cost Tk 68,000. Booking in advance can reduce the fare. Travellers may also fly directly from Kunming to Lhasa.
However, I chose to travel via Xining to experience the Qinghai-Tibet Railway, known as the world’s highest railway. The train ticket from Xining to Lhasa cost USD 150 (approximately Tk 18,000), with fares varying depending on cabin class.
The package I purchased cost USD 1,200 (around Tk 150,000). This included the Tibet travel permit, the internal flight from Kunming to Xining, road travel by tourist bus from Lhasa to Everest Base Camp, hotel accommodation, breakfast and dinner, and the return flight from Lhasa to Kunming.
Package duration and cost vary depending on destinations. Larger groups can reduce travel expenses. Some travellers choose to explore only Lhasa, while others extend their journey to Everest Base Camp, Lake Manasarovar and Mount Kailash. In such cases, both time and cost increase significantly.
5. Adjusting to high altitude
The biggest challenge in travelling to Tibet is the altitude. Lhasa stands at approximately 3,650 metres above sea level. As altitude increases, oxygen levels in the air decrease.
The body needs time to adapt to lower oxygen levels, and without sufficient adjustment time, travellers may suffer from various forms of altitude sickness.
Physicians recommend resting for the first two days, moving slowly and drinking plenty of water. Advanced medical facilities are limited in many parts of Tibet, so it is essential to obtain travel insurance and carry necessary medication.
6. Unpredictable weather
Tibet’s weather is highly unpredictable. Even if it is sunny during the day, temperatures can drop sharply at night. On the same day, travellers may experience strong sunshine, biting cold winds and even snowfall. Warm clothing, thermal wear, woollen socks, winter jackets, sunglasses and sunscreen are essential.
7. Carry cash
Outside the capital, Lhasa, ATMs and digital payment facilities are limited. It is advisable to carry sufficient Chinese Yuan in cash for travelling in smaller towns and rural areas.
8. Respect local culture
Tibetan society is deeply rooted in religion and tradition. Visitors should respect local beliefs and lifestyles. Permission should be sought before taking photographs at religious sites. Showing respect for local culture is key to a safe and harmonious journey.
9. Limited connectivity
Access to some international websites and social media platforms is restricted in Tibet. It is wise to download essential information before travelling. Internet connectivity in many regions is weak.
10. Guide is mandatory
According to government regulations, travellers in Tibet must be accompanied by an authorised guide. Visitors must follow designated routes and schedules.
Guides ensure safety and comfort throughout the trip. These regulations are strictly enforced for security reasons, and the guides also help overcome language barriers.
11. Food habits
Tibetan cuisine is different from what many visitors are used to. Be mentally prepared for new flavours and consider carrying light dry snacks such as dates, chocolate bars, dried fruits and biscuits.
With its nature, silence and simple way of life, Tibet can offer a profound spiritual experience. With proper preparation, stepping into this land will surely enrich travellers with its immense beauty and spirituality.