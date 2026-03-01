Travel

Planning a trip to Tibet? Here are 11 things you should know

Snow-covered mountains, vast high plateaus, the world’s highest peak Everest, Mount Kailash, Lake Manasarovar and the Potala Palace, Tibet is filled with boundless natural splendour. For many travellers, Tibet is not merely a destination but a unique place for spiritual exploration.

However, travelling to this region involves special administrative restrictions, challenging natural conditions and health risks. Without proper preparation, the journey can become complicated. Based on her travel experience, Eliza Binte Elahi offers the following advice: