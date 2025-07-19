Room fare 1000, but two boiled egg cost 600 rupees

I was now at an altitude of 4,540 metres. Through the clear glass window of the restaurant, I could see two waterfalls cascading down nearby. The idea of having lunch in a place like this was so surreal, it made my appetite vanish! Before long, one of the staff members approached and asked, “What would you like to order?”

I looked through the menu and chose a pizza priced 950 rupees. A bit pricey, yes, but I had wanted to try something different. To be fair, if you don’t bring variety to your meals in the mountains, you may well lose your appetite altogether.

I’ve forgotten the exact name of the pizza, there were too many complicated names to remember, but it was loaded with mozzarella on top that much I remember.