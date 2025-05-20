From Sea to Summit: Shakil walks from Cox’s Bazar to Everest

Ikramul Hasan named his journey “Sea to Summit.” He began his trek toward Everest on 25 February at noon from Inani Beach in Cox’s Bazar. He walked through Chattogram, Feni, Cumilla, and Munshiganj, reaching Dhaka after 12 days.

After a short break, he resumed his walk through Gazipur, Tangail, Sirajganj, and arrived in Panchagarh on 28 March. The next day, he crossed into India, passing through Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, and entered Nepal on 31 March. After walking nearly 1,400 kilometres, he reached the Everest Base Camp on 29 April.

Since then, Ikramul stayed at the base camp. On 6 May, he began a rotation climb, reaching up to Camp 3 before returning to base camp on 10 May.

This rotation was a vital part of acclimatisation before the final summit attempt. For the main expedition, he left base camp and reached Camp 2 on 16 May, arrived at Camp 3 on 17 May, and Camp 4 on 18 May. From Camp 4, he made his final summit push today, Monday.