Babar Ali faces snowstorm while descending Everest

“I am in a good, sound state. I came down to the base camp two or two and a half hours ago. I took some rest and talked with family members, including my parents. I have to stay here for two more days,” he said.

He recounted the most challenging moments, “I faced a snowstorm while descending from the Everest summit. We were delayed by two hours due to this storm, which made us late in reaching camp-4.”

Babar Ali disclosed that he remained without oxygen support during his stay at camp-4, and most of his time at the Everest peak. Asked why he embraced the risk of being without oxygen support at such a high altitude, he explained, “Many climbers go on Everest expeditions without oxygen. I wanted to see how difficult it is.”