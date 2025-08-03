Bangladeshi trekkers, including six women, summited Kilimanjaro
A team of Bangladeshi trekkers, including six women, has successfully summited Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, marking a significant achievement for the country’s growing adventure community.
The 11-member group–comprising seven women and four men–completed the six-day trek to Kilimanjaro’s 19,341-foot (5,895-meter) summit, widely recognised as the tallest free-standing mountain in the world.
Seven members of the team reached the highest point, Uhuru Peak.
They include Miskatul Fatima, Monira Setu, Sarjana Sarwat Sana, Md Rafsanjani, Md Mamunur Rashid, Naushad Musabbair Hossain and Faisal Mahmud.
Tashmim Alam reached Stella Point (5,756 meters), while Ayesha Sultana and Mamtaj Begum reached Gilman’s Point (5,681 meters), both major milestones on the route to the summit.
All members safely descended to base camp after a 12–16 hour summit push.
The expedition was organised by Tour Group BD, a Bangladeshi travel company promoting sustainable adventure tourism.