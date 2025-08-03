Bangladeshi trekkers, including six women, summited Kilimanjaro

A team of Bangladeshi trekkers, including six women, has successfully summited Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, marking a significant achievement for the country’s growing adventure community.

The 11-member group–comprising seven women and four men–completed the six-day trek to Kilimanjaro’s 19,341-foot (5,895-meter) summit, widely recognised as the tallest free-standing mountain in the world.

Seven members of the team reached the highest point, Uhuru Peak.