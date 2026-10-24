Is Cox’s Bazar among Asia’s 20 best beaches?
International travel magazine “Condé Nast Traveller” has published its list of Asia’s 20 best beaches. Arugam Bay in Sri Lanka has claimed the top spot in the “Readers’ Choice Awards 2026”, based on votes from readers.
The magazine’s list features four beaches each from Sri Lanka, Thailand and India, three each from Indonesia and Malaysia, and two from the Philippines. However, Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar beach has failed to make the list.
Arugam Bay, which tops the ranking, scored 98.84 out of 100. Railay Beach in Thailand secured second place with 94.44 points, while Coral Beach on Pangkor Island in Malaysia’s Perak state ranked third with 93.33 points.
“Condé Nast Traveller” said it had asked readers to share their views on beaches across different regions of the world. The magazine compiled this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards list based on their preferences.
Scores of the 20 beaches out of 100
1. Arugam Bay Beach, Sri Lanka — 98.84
2. Railay Beach, Thailand — 94.44
3. Coral Beach, Pangkor Island, Malaysia — 93.33
4. Boracay, Philippines — 93.01
5. Nusa Dua Beach, Indonesia — 92.93
6. Perhentian Islands, Malaysia — 92.78
7. Pantai Padang Padang, Indonesia — 91.67
8. Langkawi Island, Malaysia — 88.67
9. Bentota Beach, Sri Lanka — 88.33
10. Ao Nang Beach, Thailand — 85.56
11. Radhanagar Beach, India — 85.00
12. El Nido, Philippines — 84.84
13. Agonda Beach, India — 84.12
14. Tangalle Beach, Sri Lanka — 83.33
15. Anjuna Beach, India — 82.67
16. Pattaya Beach, Thailand — 81.67
17. Gili Trawangan Beach, Indonesia — 80.00
18. Maya Bay, Thailand — 79.74
19. Negombo Beach, Sri Lanka — 78.92
20. Gokarna Beach, India — 77.57