Is Cox’s Bazar among Asia’s 20 best beaches?

The magazine’s list features four beaches each from Sri Lanka, Thailand and India, three each from Indonesia and Malaysia, and two from the Philippines. However, Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar beach has failed to make the list.

Arugam Bay, which tops the ranking, scored 98.84 out of 100. Railay Beach in Thailand secured second place with 94.44 points, while Coral Beach on Pangkor Island in Malaysia’s Perak state ranked third with 93.33 points.

“Condé Nast Traveller” said it had asked readers to share their views on beaches across different regions of the world. The magazine compiled this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards list based on their preferences.