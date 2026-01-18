Diriyah: A timeless cultural escape for Bangladeshi travelers

For Bangladeshi travelers seeking a destination that blends heritage, culture and world-class hospitality, Diriyah stands as one of Saudi’s most captivating cities. Located around 20 km from Riyadh’s city center, travelers can reach it within 15–20 minutes by taxi or ride-hailing services such as Uber or Careem.

This historic gem is the birthplace of the first Saudi state and home to At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage site that shaped the identity of the nation. While Riyadh is known for skyscrapers, malls, and business districts, Diriyah stands apart as a serene heritage enclave where visitors can slow down and truly connect with Saudi traditions, storytelling, and craftsmanship.