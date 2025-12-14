Khobar: Saudi’s new season of culture, cuisine and seaside celebration

On the eastern edge of Saudi, where the Arabian Gulf meets a glowing skyline, lies a city that effortlessly blends charm, modernity, and coastal energy — Khobar. This year, with the launch of Khobar Season, the city has taken its vibrancy to a whole new level.

From global cuisine and artisan markets to cultural festivals and open-air entertainment, Khobar has transformed into one of the most refreshing seasonal destinations for Bangladeshi families, youths, and Umrah+ visitors seeking a relaxing escape near Dammam.