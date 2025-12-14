Khobar: Saudi’s new season of culture, cuisine and seaside celebration
On the eastern edge of Saudi, where the Arabian Gulf meets a glowing skyline, lies a city that effortlessly blends charm, modernity, and coastal energy — Khobar. This year, with the launch of Khobar Season, the city has taken its vibrancy to a whole new level.
From global cuisine and artisan markets to cultural festivals and open-air entertainment, Khobar has transformed into one of the most refreshing seasonal destinations for Bangladeshi families, youths, and Umrah+ visitors seeking a relaxing escape near Dammam.
Corniche comes alive every evening
The soul of Khobar Season lies along the Khobar Corniche, the city’s iconic waterfront. During the season, the entire seafront becomes a lively canvas of color, sound, and movement. As the afternoon breeze picks up, families gather for seaside strolls, children enjoy the parks, and friends settle into waterfront cafés. When the sun begins to set, the Corniche takes on a magical spark — music fills the air, artisan stalls open, and the whole shoreline glows with festive lights.
This time of year, the Corniche hosts weekend celebrations, pop-up performances, and cultural showcases, turning every evening into a shared moment. For Bangladeshi tourists used to the lively coastlines of Cox’s Bazar or Kuakata, Khobar offers a different but equally captivating kind of coastal charm — clean, walkable, scenic, and infused with Arabian hospitality.
Food Market: A world of flavours
For travelers who love exploring the local food culture, Khobar Season’s Food Market is a highlight you simply cannot miss. This bustling open-air food destination brings together culinary influences from Saudi , Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and beyond. Whether you’re craving grilled kebabs, juicy seafood, dumplings, biryani-inspired dishes, Japanese bowls, or Mediterranean mezze — the Food Market has something for every palate.
Live cooking stations add to the excitement as chefs prepare dishes right before your eyes. It’s an especially fun experience for Bangladeshi families who enjoy discovering new tastes while still finding familiar favorites. The mix of aromas, flavors, music, and outdoor dining gives the market a festive, global feel.
A season filled with culture, art and community
Khobar Season is not only about food and the sea — it’s a celebration of culture, creativity, and community. A series of special events has been curated to showcase the Eastern Province’s artistic and cultural soul.
One of the biggest attractions is the Ithra Winter Season, hosted at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture — Saudi’s landmark center for art, innovation, exhibitions, and creative learning. Visitors can enjoy interactive installations, family activities, workshops, and seasonal art programs designed for all ages.
The season also features World Famous Songs, an extraordinary performance by the China NCPA Chorus, offering a blend of global harmony and classical excellence — a rare treat for music lovers visiting the region.
For those who enjoy markets and lifestyle events, El Merkato brings a Spanish-inspired souq filled with crafts, fashion, accessories, and handmade items, while Al Souq highlights a fusion of Saudi heritage and modern design. Together, these markets reflect the cultural diversity and craftsmanship that define Khobar’s evolving identity.
Families traveling with children will enjoy Games Night, a fun-filled event offering friendly competitions, group challenges, and interactive activities that are perfect for relaxed evenings.
Rounding out the celebrations is the Khobar Breeze Festival, a showcase of seaside culture, community gatherings, performances, and outdoor activities that captures the refreshing spirit of Khobar’s coastline.
Khobar is perfect for Bangladeshi travelers
For Bangladeshi tourists, Khobar offers a combination of convenience, comfort, and culture. It is ideal for Umrah+ travel, being just a short drive from King Fahd International Airport (Dammam).
Getting around the city is easy — ride-hailing apps, taxis, and the city’s walkable Corniche make transportation a breeze. Travelers can choose from a range of hotels, including sea-view city hotels, boutique stays, and upscale resorts along the water to catch the breathtaking sunsets on Corniche.
The city is family-friendly, with parks, walkways, playgrounds, and safe, open public spaces. Food options are abundant, from global street food to premium seafood spots and waterfront cafés to enjoy in the breezy evenings.
For young travelers, the mix of food, music, cultural events, and seaside hangouts makes Khobar an exciting alternative to traditional Saudi destinations. Make sure to check the Visit Saudi calendar to not miss out on major performances.